Coronavirus epidemic: Wuhan residents ordered to stay indoors | China news

It has been almost four weeks since the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, sealed its borders.

The Chinese government has imposed stricter measures, which are determined to control the crisis that has stopped the country.

Millions of people have been banned from leaving their homes: the collection of food and supplies has become the only way out of many residents for the day.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera spoke with residents living in Wuhan.