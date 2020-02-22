Conservatives achieve progress in Iran's parliamentary elections | News

Iran began counting votes one day after its parliamentary elections in which it is likely that the conservative allies of Ayatollah supreme leader Ali Khamenei will obtain a substantial majority based on partial results.

The Iranian authorities have not yet announced participation in the February 21 elections for the parliament of 290 seats, but some initial results announced by the Ministry of Inside He indicated that Khamenei loyalists were ready for profit.

"So far, the candidates won 42 seats in parliament," state television reported on Saturday.

He also announced the names of the main candidates in the 30 parliamentary seats in Tehran. All were uncompromising led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is expected to be the next speaker of parliament.

"While the official results of the parliamentary elections have not yet been announced, it is likely that conservatives are more likely to get a majority in parliament and it looks like it will be a landslide victory," said Abas Aslani, principal investigator for The Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies, told Al Jazeera.

He said this will be "very important in the coming months," with a presidential election scheduled for next year.

"We already have the judicial branch that is with the conservatives, and if the parliament becomes more conservative, I think the executive branch, which is the presidency, will work very hard to achieve that as well," he added.

Almost half of the 16,033 candidates in the elections were banned by the Guardian Council, an investigative body dominated by conservatives. The majority of disqualified candidates were moderate and reformist.

Participation Figure

The rulers of Iran, who are under intense pressure from the U.S On the country's nuclear program, they need a high level of participation to increase their legitimacy that was damaged after national protests in November.

The demonstrations were met with violent repression that deepened resentment over economic difficulties and perceived corruption.

Guardian Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodai predicted that participation would be around 50 percent, and told state television on Friday that the Iranian nation had disappointed its enemies by voting in large numbers.

The participation was 62 percent in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66 percent of the people voted in 2012.

With Iran facing increasing isolation on the global stage and dissatisfaction at home with the economy, participation is seen as a referendum on the management of the establishment of the political and economic crises of the Islamic Republic.

The vote took place amid the outbreak of coronavirus that has so far killed five people in Iran, while the total number of infections was 28 on Saturday.

Effect on foreign policy.

While the vote is unlikely to have a significant influence on Iran's foreign affairs or nuclear policy, which are determined by Khamenei, a conservative parliament could potentially push hardline supporters in the 2021 contest by the president and divert public policy debates from commitment to the US. UU.

"I think they (the conservatives) will support Iran's current and existing policies in the region," Aslani told Al Jazeera. "But when it comes to the United States, I think a more conservative parliament will oppose more direct negotiations, at least for a while."

The withdrawal of the US UU. In 2018, Iran's nuclear agreement with the world powers and its new imposition of sanctions have severely affected Iran's economy, as Iranians ask their leaders to create better economic opportunities.

A more conservative parliament could also favor the expansion of the budget of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

President Donald Trump increased the stakes in his confrontation with Tehran when Iran's chief general, Qassem Soleimani, who led the IRGCThe elite Quds force died in an attack with US drones at the Baghdad airport in January.