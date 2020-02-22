Confusion in Cambodia amid questions about virus on cruise | Cambodia News

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, is accustomed to the scathing criticism of the international community for its human rights record.

But last week, he was widely praised when he welcomed a cruise ship that had been stranded at sea for more than two weeks amid fears that passengers on board could carry the deadly new coronavirus. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, had been rejected by at least three other countries after hundreds of infections were reported on another cruise ship docked in Japan.

%MINIFYHTMLe38ed82bac88b9fafda7a9b2eb15037411% %MINIFYHTMLe38ed82bac88b9fafda7a9b2eb15037412%

On February 14, Hun Sen traveled to the southwestern city of Sihanoukville to personally greet the passengers of MS Westerdam. He gave them flowers when they disembarked and even hugged some of them.

At that time, no cases of the infection, known as COVID-19, were reported on the ship.

The Hun Sen government organized guided tours for disembarked passengers and raised the idea of ​​organizing a party for them.

Although Cambodia was a poor country, it was ready "to solve global problems,quot; and to "get rid of fear and discrimination," he wrote on Facebook.

The pro-government newspaper Phnom Penh Post praised the prime minister for his "humanitarian act,quot; in an article entitled "Hun Sen to the rescue,quot;, while Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), grateful Hun Sen for his "welcome solidarity act,quot; and asked the world to avoid "stigma and fear,quot;.

Donald Trump, president of the United States, too expressed thanks for the "courtesy,quot; of the Cambodian government.

However, the mood of celebration was sour days later, when a passenger of the 83-year-old ship tested positive for the virus when he arrived in Malaysia. She was declared virus-free on Friday, almost a week after her admission, but remains hospitalized because she continues to show symptoms, Malaysian authorities said.

The initial positive test has raised concerns that the virus could spread in Cambodia, which has registered only one case so far, and sent the health authorities to search and evaluate the rest of the ship's passengers.

But hundreds had left the country by then, which caused fears that the virus could spread throughout the world.

The new virus, first detected in China at the end of December, has spread to some 28 countries, infecting more than 76,000 people and killing 2,200, the vast majority in China.

But authorities in Cambodia continue to cast doubt on the positive test for the MS Westerdam passenger in Malaysia, especially after the woman was declared virus-free on Friday. No more cases have been reported since the ship, they said.

"The irregularities in the results announced by the Malaysian authorities have caused fear, confusion and discrimination among Westerdam passengers," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

It has also "affected the honor and dignity of humanity and the country," he added.

Ly Sovann, ministry spokesman, did not respond to Al Jazeera's comment calls.

The events have caused anger and confusion in Cambodia, and some accuse Hun Sen of endangering his health to improve his international image.

Speaking on the phone, Morth Sopha in the western province of Koh Kong said Hun Sen's apparent "guilt,quot; attitude was aimed at attracting China, his closest ally.

"The prime minister earns nothing on internal political benefits, since many Cambodians are not happy with his decision, but he just wants to show off to the world and expects international political benefits," he told Al Jazeera.

Mao Chhorn, a Phnom Penh resident, agreed with Sopha's assessment and condemned Hun Sen for allowing passengers to stay in Cambodia and tour the city.

"There is a great possibility that the virus will spread," Chhorn said.

Meanwhile, Pich Vanna, from the northern province of Preah Vihear, said the government was not taking the situation seriously and asked for more awareness and free medical checkups.

"It seems they have something to hide, since we don't have much information about the coronavirus. The government says there was only one infected case, but I have some doubts," he said.

Mu Sochua, an opposition leader whose party has been banned in Cambodia, also criticized the government for allegedly ignoring the danger posed by the virus.

"We want WHO to take Cambodia as a special case given Hun Sen's irresponsible behavior," he said, accusing the prime minister, who won a widely criticized election in 2018, of using the crisis to present himself as a "hero." .

Hun Sen has repeatedly claimed that the fear of COVID-19 was more dangerous than the virus itself.

On Tuesday, he said he would have let Westerdam passengers get off the ship even if they had the infection. And at a press conference in late January, he threatened to expel journalists after they attended a press conference with facial masks and refused to evacuate 23 Cambodian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak of coronavirus

Separately, some experts criticized Hun Sen's decision to welcome passengers, saying that the prime minister should not have taken that risk given what they called the medical infrastructure of the poor state of Cambodia.

Cambodia's health system has a bad reputation among the public, mainly due to the lack of government investment in the sector. A 2016 study He discovered that approximately one third of the 1.4 million outbound tourists in Cambodia traveled to another country to receive medical services.

The director of a Cambodian civil society group that offers health care services, said Cambodia "has not handled well (the outbreak of coronavirus) at all," claiming that detection measures at the ports of entry were inadequate.

The director, who asked to remain anonymous, said the government's decision to allow passengers to disembark was "absolutely,quot; a sign that it prioritized health policy.

"Their commitment to maintain good relations with China replaces their desire to keep their people safe and healthy," he said.

Lee Morgenbesser, authoritarian regimen expert and author of Behind the Facade, said Hun Sen's lack of internal responsibility means that his government privileges the "political score,quot; over medical care.

Accusing Hun Sen of taking advantage of "the coronavirus for propaganda purposes," he wrote: "Creating an effective response to the coronavirus is impossible in Cambodia, because political power is centralized, hierarchical and, most importantly, personalized.

"Like China, public servants hesitate to diagnose problems, communicate negative information and take rational measures."