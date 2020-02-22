Conflict of Libya: Tripoli, two tales of a city | Libya News

%MINIFYHTML34cbcb6482f19a3dd8c6f5406caadb7911% %MINIFYHTML34cbcb6482f19a3dd8c6f5406caadb7912%

People in Libya are trying to maintain an appearance of their daily lives.

The closer they are to the battle line, the harder it is to move, socialize and even sleep.

Charles Stratford, from Al Jazeera, reports from the south of Tripoli, Libya, about the realities of living and fleeing war.