CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa11% %MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa12%





%MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa13% %MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa14%











1:24



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City faces a difficult summer window due to inflated transfer fees and its possible ban of the Champions League for two seasons.

%MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa15% %MINIFYHTMLd03edcb61adfebe3db6e95adaefd3aaa16%

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream,quot; to play at Manchester United.

Tyson Fury weighed three heavier stones than WBC champion Deontay Wilder before his heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Rory McIlroy produced a late fight to keep himself in contention in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Castleford beat Wakefield 32-15 to go second in the Super League table, while the Huddersfield Giants are the best and remain undefeated after winning at Hull KR.