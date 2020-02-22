CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.
Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City faces a difficult summer window due to inflated transfer fees and its possible ban of the Champions League for two seasons.
Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream,quot; to play at Manchester United.
Tyson Fury weighed three heavier stones than WBC champion Deontay Wilder before his heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.
Rory McIlroy produced a late fight to keep himself in contention in the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Castleford beat Wakefield 32-15 to go second in the Super League table, while the Huddersfield Giants are the best and remain undefeated after winning at Hull KR.
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.