Clint Eastwood partially recedes from Trump's support: he wants Mike Bloomberg to "get in there,quot;

Clint Eastwood, during a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, suggested that Donald Trump might not be the best option for the upcoming 2020 elections. Clint Eastwood explained that the best thing Americans could do would be to put "Mike Bloomberg there."

Clint has never officially endorsed Trump, but has been a Republican for years. In 2012, the actor, who gave a famous lecture on an empty chair that was supposed to be Barack Obama, supported former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Four years ago, in 2016, Clint suggested that he was not happy with any of the candidates in the 2016 elections, and explained that he thought there were many "fun issues,quot; in the lives of both candidates. However, Eastwood praised Trump for his lack of inhibition, stating that the average American was "getting tired of political correctness,quot; and the "p * ssy generation."

In addition, Eastwood hinted that there have been many cultural changes in recent decades, many of them good, but many of them bad. For example, the actor / director suggested that people are being accused of "racism,quot; too often, to the point where the term has lost all meaning.

As for the actor's criticism of Trump today, Eastwood said that while he appreciates many of the things he has done, he only wants him to call the names of people less and not to tweet in a rude way. Earlier this year, Eastwood also referred to media controversy over Olivia Wilde's character in the 2019 movie, Richard Jewell, which was the Eastwood movie

Clint's production was not only the worst opening he has had in 40 years, but it was also attacked by lawyers from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who said the representation of the main character, based on a real-life woman, was " defamatory and harmful. "

In the movie, Kathy Scruggs sleeps with a federal agent to get information, a fact that many people in the media had problems with.

Eastwood explained that Kathy Scruggs's real life was in bars where many police officers went, and she also had a police officer boyfriend. However, he and the writers simply changed the type of officer to a federal agent in the film instead of a local authority.

With all that said, Clint supports the #MeToo movement, which suggests that it was great for women to finally face people who "try to embarrass them for sexual favors." The notorious director noted that he feared the alleged loss of the presumption of innocence in the #MeToo era.



