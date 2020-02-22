Clint Eastwood expresses its support for Mike Bloomberg – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Clint likes Mike, at least that's what he told the Wall Street Journal.

"The best thing we can do is take Mike Bloomberg there," said the icon of the 89-year-old Republican film in a newspaper interview.

He went on to say that President Donald Trump should act "in a more gentle way, without tweeting and calling people."

"Personally I would not like him (Trump) not to get to that level," Eastwood said.