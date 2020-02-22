Chris Brown compares his children's photos with his and they look like triplets!

Chris Brown has some strong genes! The proud father turned to his social networks to show how much his two children resemble even though they have different mothers!

As fans know, Chris's daughter is 5 years old, while her son is only 3 months old, but he shared two photos of both when they were babies to make it clear how much they look alike.

%MINIFYHTML75ea437e1fb703fc20f97f73d4987db511% %MINIFYHTML75ea437e1fb703fc20f97f73d4987db512%

And since he is his father, it also means that they are also his living image!

The singer also placed a baby photo of himself from side to side and, indeed, both Royalty and Aeko are very similar to him.

When stumbling over the comparison photos, fans couldn't believe their eyes: they are like several photos of the same baby!

The first click was next to Brown and baby Aeko.

You can see baby Chris Brown looking at the camera with big brown eyes and almost the same facial features as his little son and he's so adorable!

The second image compares Aeko with her older sister Royalty and they also look like twins!

It also shows how much it has been growing in recent years.

Today, it looks so big compared to your baby photo.

Fans kept commenting that they looked like ‘twins’ but they were also ‘beautiful!

However, there was also an enemy who accused him of publishing it because people speculate that Aeko is not his.

In his defense, a follower wrote: "You have nothing to prove that we know it is yours hahaha."

Well, obviously, not everyone knows given the rumors that spread!

Chris has been very involved in his son's life, but right now, Aeko and his mother live together in Germany.

Ad

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that ‘Ammika is not currently living with Chris and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko. It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in every moment. "



Post views:

two