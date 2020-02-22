Chicago Bears release Taylor Gabriel and Prince Amukamara | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML404add02bb486035d059a27f0aa5177a11% %MINIFYHTML404add02bb486035d059a27f0aa5177a12%





The Chicago Bears have launched wide receiver Taylor Gabriel

The Chicago Bears continued the initial work on their roster 2020 by releasing wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Amukamara had been a regular head of the Bears in his three seasons with the franchise, while Gabriel provided more than useful numbers when he was fit.

Gabriel arrived in Chicago in 2018 and made 18 starts for the team, catching a total of 96 passes for 1,041 and six touchdowns.

But he had two spells on the sidelines with concussion last season and, although he managed to catch four touchdown passes, he only had 29 receptions in total.

Amukamara started 42 games in his three years at Soldier Field and had his best season in 2018 when he played an important role in the NFC North Bears title winning race.

The former 30-year-old New York giant recorded 66 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breaks and two loose balls forced in that campaign and added 53 more tackles last season in his fourth defense.

Chicago also made its first free agent signing earlier this week, agreeing to the terms of a one-year contract with former Kansas City and Cleveland tight end Demetrius Harris.