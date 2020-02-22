Celtics Hold Off Timberwolves 127-117 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Daniel Theis had career records with 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Boston Celtics remained strong in the All-Star break, retaining the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-117 on Friday night.

Jalen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 11 rebounds when fellow All-Star Kemba Walker retired due to a minor knee injury. Marcus Smart had 10 points and 10 assists this season as the main point guard at Walker's place, helping the Celtics win for the ninth time in the last 10 games. They are 1 1/2 games behind the defending NBA champion Toronto for second place in the sudden Eastern Conference.

%MINIFYHTMLfef05283e0a53b85e0d0ba31daa7930e11% %MINIFYHTMLfef05283e0a53b85e0d0ba31daa7930e12%

Malik Beasley scored 27 points, D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 18 points and a total of 13 assists, and Juancho Hernangomez added 17 points for the Timberwolves. They have lost 16 of 17 games. Playing without center Karl-Anthony Towns, whose broken wrist will keep him out for at least another two weeks, the Wolves dropped to 6-30 from December 1.

Rookie point guard Jordan McLaughlin, who has been on a two-way contract, made his three 3-point attempts for Minnesota, the last one reducing the lead to 100-98. The crowd was alive as the Wolves came to a point twice after that, only to not regain the advantage they had not had since the middle of the first quarter.

After Theis got in for a tray and Russell failed from the bottom, Tatum waved a triple to give the Celtics a 119-11 lead with 3:55 left.

Without Towns, the Timberwolves looked even more like a randomly patched team, after their exchanges on the list two weeks ago with Russell as the key acquisition. With many young people trying to prove their value and secure their future, they played with an energy that the Celtics did not always reflect, even if their talent levels did not match.

Beasley, who had 16 points in the second quarter, stopped for a 28-foot foot in the half-time horn to take the Wolves within 61-53 just after Tatum knocked them down for a tip on the other end.

Hayward had 15 points in the third quarter for the Celtics, who ran their lead until 68-55 before the Wolves returned. Beasley received a bounce pass without looking back from Russell on a quick break for a tray that reduced the lead to 72-67. Naz Reid's triple then led the Wolves to two.

CARING FOR KEMBA

Walker was held for left knee problems, but his absence is not expected to be long term. The joint was drained and injected to treat the swelling and pain that arose after the All-Star game. Walker will be reevaluated at the next road trip stop, Los Angeles.

Walker, in his first season with Boston, played 46 minutes in the last game before the break. He also recorded 29 minutes in the All-Star game, but the Celtics said his injury was not related to the mid-season showcase on Sunday.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams reserve center, which missed its 34th consecutive game with a left hip injury that kept it out for 2 and a half months, resumed practice after the All-Star break. He joined the team on this trip and is on his way to joining the rotation next week upon returning to Boston, subject to final medical authorization.

Timberwolves: With marginalized Towns, Reid had his first career start. The popular non-recruited rookie from LSU had 19 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes, he even heard an "MVP!" songs during a fourth quarter trip to the line.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Celtics: Play at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Boston won the first 139-107 showdown at home on January 20.

Timberwolves: Play at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night to start a four-game, six-day trip.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)