Carson city renames gym after Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Carson on Friday officially renamed a gym in honor of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Officials held a ceremony Friday morning to change the name of the city's gym located in Veterans Park, in the 22400 block of Moneta Avenue, the "Kobe Bryant Gym."

The Carson City Council unanimously approved the name change on Tuesday.

"When the kids come here and see the Kobe Bryant gym, I hope Carson kids are proud to know that Kobe played in this same gym, threw baskets right here like them," said Carson Mayor Albert Robles. Friday.

Just before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Kobe came to the gym to play with the Chinese youth basketball team. The filming of the scrimmage was filmed by Nike.

“It was really exciting just to see him, walk through the halls and say: & # 39; Hi Kobe! & # 39;” said Edwina Mailo, a Carson resident.

On the morning of January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into the hills of Calabasas in the middle of a dense fog.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and headed to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was destined to train Gianna in a tournament game.

Thousands of people will honor Kobe and Gianna at a Life Celebration ceremony on Monday morning at the Staples Center.