Cardi B shows his support for Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya

Cardi B showed a lot of support for Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya, during a live Instagram session. The rapper expressed how happy she was for the 12-year-old boy to be able to live as his true identity.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, as well as the daughter, Zaya, have received much love and support from other celebrities after it was revealed that she had emerged as a transgender and was now called Zaya, instead of birth. given to Zion.

Now it was Cardi B's turn to talk about this and he made it very clear that transgender people are born this way, so going out helps them a lot since they no longer have to hide their truth.

Cardi began by referring to something that the NBA star shared in Good Morning America.

According to the father, his daughter knew that she was a girl since she was 3 years old, even though she was born in the wrong body.

The rapper argued that ‘People are born that way. And I know that many people are from the old school because the parents, the grandparents who raised them or the area where they grew up. Many people don't grow up with trans, with gay people, this and that. They just don't do it. "

‘Then you know that I understand that you are simply not understanding certain things, but try. Because sometimes you want people to understand you. So try to understand someone else. Especially when he is a child. Many people kept saying "If you don't want people to give an opinion about your child, you shouldn't put their business there."

About this, Cardi said that people were already speculating that Zaya is a gay boy and that he would have continued to do so without knowing the truth, in this way they got their answer.

But most importantly, he argued that revealing that it was good for the child because keeping a secret can be a great "burden."

‘You could also be free and let it out. And while you are free and let it out and tell the truth, why not educate? Why not educate? Tell your truth Speak and educate, "Cardi said.



