Cardi B: Midget Quaden Bayles does not lie about age; It was & # 39; Capping For The Gram & # 39;

Rapper Cardi B is dating to defend the alleged Australian boy Quaden Bayles, after he went viral for the second time. This time, internet trolls accuse him of being an adult in secret.

Quaden Bayles and his family say he is a nine-year-old boy who has dwarfism. Earlier this week, Quaden's mother posted a viral video, in which the young man cried after he had allegedly intimidated him. In the video, Quaden threatened to commit suicide.

Quaden's mother claims that the boy was ruthlessly mocked by the children at school, so he shared the shocking video online.

He immediately went viral, and millions of people approached to try to help Quaden. He received a great deal of support from the public and celebrities, including Hugh Jackman.

His mother also created a GoFundMe, which quickly earned almost $ 400,000 in donations for the child.

But last night, the story took a turn. Quaden's photos appeared online, and he looked and acted remarkably older in the images. Trolls immediately began spreading a conspiracy theory that the young man is secretly an adult.

The trolls claim that Quaden and his mother are scammers, who cheated thousands with a false sob story.

Well, Cardi took IG Live yesterday, to close the rumors. According to Cardi, the 9-year-old was just "covered or gram."