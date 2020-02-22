Callum McGregor: Celtic midfielder hugging the list of full matches | Soccer news





Callum McGregor says Celtic will savor the challenge posed by congestion of the device

Callum McGregor says Celtic will adopt a congested list of matches as they mark his return from Europe against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic scored a very important goal away from home in his first leg of the last 32 games of the Europa League against Copenhagen on Thursday, and will now seek to extend his lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

That gap is 10 points over the Rangers, although Celtic has played one more game, and Scottish midfielder McGregor says they will accept the challenge presented by a Kilmarnock team that has won three of their last four in the league.

"The games seem to be happening all the time, but that's what you want when you're playing well and you're in a good shape," McGregor said.

"You just want the next one to keep coming and, obviously, again, it will be a difficult game."

"The Killie are always organized when they come to Celtic Park and are difficult to break down, so it is up to us to do that and get all three points."

McGregor hopes Celtic can knock out Copenhagen of the Europa League on Thursday

The draw in Denmark ended a sequence of nine consecutive wins in 2020 in all competitions for Celtic, but McGregor hopes they can finish the job in the second leg on Thursday.

He said: "The manager touched that, we had a great career and we don't want him to stop now."

"We feel good about ourselves, we feel we are a good team in Europe, we have that threat of counterattack that seems we can always score and probably on a different night we may have three or four."

"We were probably a bit lucky at the end of the game, but we imagine coming home."