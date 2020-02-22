Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano Ronaldo inspired me to play for Manchester United | Soccer news

Watch Everton vs Manchester United on Sunday March 1, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 1 p.m.

















Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made a dream to join Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo made it a "childhood dream,quot; to play at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old finally fulfilled his dream on Deadline Day when he completed a move of £ 46.6 million from the Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon after long talks throughout January.

Portugal's international says he is ready to follow in the footsteps of his idol Ronaldo and return the cutlery to Old Trafford.

"I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and he is a player that I have always followed," Fernandes said.

"When Cristiano broke into the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good part of his initial career here and enjoyed much success."

"That's why it was a dream to play for Manchester United and I'm very happy to be here because it's a childhood dream come true."

"I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win all the competitions in which Manchester United competes."

"I am an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we are in."

The new signing of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo, teammate of Portugal, backed him to shine in Old Trafford.

& # 39; Cristiano gave me a good reference & # 39;

Fernandes arrives in the Premier League much appreciated with Ronaldo himself supporting his teammate from Portugal to shine.

In addition to praise, the midfielder says he can handle any pressure and expectations that come with the high price.

"I didn't talk to (Ronaldo) before coming, but I did it after my arrival," Fernandes said.

"I know that some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and how I was as a player and person."

"I know he spoke very well of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message later to thank him for his kind words.

"Pressure must always be present in our daily lives and we have to be under pressure to improve every day."

"I am a person who demands a lot from me and I always want more and do better.

"That's why, regardless of the transfer fee, I wanted to keep improving and be a better player."