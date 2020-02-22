Browning removes gun sleeves due to danger of injury – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Browning on Thursday removed 1,265 leather gun sleeves because the design can change the position of the safety switch in firearms.
The recall includes the Browning – Multi-Angle Thumb Break leather gun holsters, a leather gun holster designed to carry the Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 guns.
The covers were sold at various sporting goods stores across the country and online at http://www.browning.com from September 2017 to December 2019 for approximately $ 80. They can be identified by item number and UPC code printed on the back of the product packaging:
- Article No. – 12904011
- UPC Code – 023614843702
No injuries have been reported, but consumers are advised to stop using the covers immediately and contact Browning at 800-945-5372 or [email protected] to get a free replacement.