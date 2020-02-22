Home Local News Brooklyn man convicted of fraud in a lottery scam that pulled Estes...

Brooklyn man convicted of fraud in a lottery scam that pulled Estes Park senior from $ 700,000.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado neurosurgeon pays $ 2.35 million to resolve bribe claims
%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9011% %MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9012%

A Brooklyn man has been convicted of stealing more than $ 700,000 from an Estes Park woman in a lottery scam.

%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9013%%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9014%

Leonard Luton, 43, a Jamaican citizen, was convicted last week on a charge of conspiracy to commit postal fraud and eight counts of aid and incitement to postal fraud after a four-day trial in the US District Court. UU. In Denver, according to an office of the US prosecutor. UU. Press release.

%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9015% %MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9016%

The victim, a senior citizen, was convinced by Luton and a conspirator that he had won a $ 2.8 million lottery prize and a Mercedes Benz, prosecutors said. To collect the winnings, the victim was instructed to pay thousands of dollars in fees. In 2018, the victim sent several packages with cash and cashier's checks to the addresses of Luton's friends. The victim also bought six iPhones and mailed them as part of the plan.

The co-conspirator was not named in the press release.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©