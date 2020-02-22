Brooklyn man convicted of fraud in a lottery scam that pulled Estes Park senior from $ 700,000.

%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9011% %MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9012%

A Brooklyn man has been convicted of stealing more than $ 700,000 from an Estes Park woman in a lottery scam.

%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9013% %MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9014%

Leonard Luton, 43, a Jamaican citizen, was convicted last week on a charge of conspiracy to commit postal fraud and eight counts of aid and incitement to postal fraud after a four-day trial in the US District Court. UU. In Denver, according to an office of the US prosecutor. UU. Press release.

%MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9015% %MINIFYHTMLd245c58263ea6282763644ddc9524c9016%

The victim, a senior citizen, was convinced by Luton and a conspirator that he had won a $ 2.8 million lottery prize and a Mercedes Benz, prosecutors said. To collect the winnings, the victim was instructed to pay thousands of dollars in fees. In 2018, the victim sent several packages with cash and cashier's checks to the addresses of Luton's friends. The victim also bought six iPhones and mailed them as part of the plan.

The co-conspirator was not named in the press release.

Luton made two trips to the victim's house in Estes Park to collect cash packages. In October 2018, a Luton co-conspirator went to the victim's house at 1:30 a.m. and identified himself as an FBI agent, showing a fake badge and leaving with a full package of $ 65,000. On a second trip, Luton was arrested at the victim's house when he appeared to "collect more cash," according to the statement. Luton was in possession of an iPhone purchased by the victim when he was arrested.

"Lottery scams are just one of the ways scammers take advantage of vulnerable victims," ​​US prosecutor Jason Dunn said in the press release. "Together with our law enforcement partners, we are working to protect the elderly and bring scammers to justice."

The financial records of the victim and Luton established Luton's participation in the $ 700,000 scheme, according to the statement. It is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. The case was investigated by the FBI, the Estes Park police and the Larimer County district attorney's office.