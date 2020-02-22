It seems that this bachelorette played all the right notes to Brittany Snow.

%MINIFYHTMLee487a93b89d446299ed2965fa3c2e9413% %MINIFYHTMLee487a93b89d446299ed2965fa3c2e9414%

Before tying the knot with the fiance Tyler stanaland, the Perfect tone Star celebrated this special chapter of his life with a bachelorette party with a group of friendly friends.

%MINIFYHTMLee487a93b89d446299ed2965fa3c2e9415% %MINIFYHTMLee487a93b89d446299ed2965fa3c2e9416%

Equipped with the practically perfect hashtag #snowonebutyou and a group of best friends, including Perfect tone co-stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp Y Chrissie Fit, The snow was ready to leave. "Ready for a weekend in Palm Springs with my diverse team of weirdoes," he wrote on Instagram before the weekend. "I hope we survive."

Not only did they survive, it seems that these women prospered this weekend.

"He's getting married! And we love seeing the world through gold lenses," Camp captioned a photo of the friends together wearing gold lenses.

According to the group's social media posts, the celebrations included time at the pool, drinks and dinners, all the essentials for a bachelorette party.