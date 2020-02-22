Bristol C 0 – 3 W Brom

%MINIFYHTML93ccd8d1fe902bd2f7ac1f59bedff5e811% %MINIFYHTML93ccd8d1fe902bd2f7ac1f59bedff5e812%

The championship leaders, West Brom, achieved a full 3-0 victory at Bristol City play-off contenders despite Romaine Sawyers' late red card.

Slaven Bilic's team took the lead in the 32nd minute when Callum Robinson was left unmarked in the City box and, although the advance Daniel Bentley saved his initial shot, the ball bounced off his face to beat the goalkeeper.

Four minutes later, Bentley was to blame when he was shot by Jake Livermore that he should have held and Hal Robson-Kanu was on hand to push home from close range.

The game broke out after 75 minutes when Sawyers reacted angrily to the lack of Jamie Paterson and seemed to grab the City substitute by the neck. After consulting an assistant, referee Darren England issued a direct red card.

Image:

Hal Robson-Kanu scored twice for West Brom



Bilic protested angrily over the decision, but seconds later he saw a weak Ashley Williams header towards Bentley attacked by Robson-Kanu, who fired in his second moment to provoke wild celebrations at Albion's shelter.

The visitors were worth their advantage interval, but the City had to regret costly mistakes for both goals.

Markus Henriksen gifted the ball in a dangerous position to leave his defense in trouble for the first time and Famara Diedhiou was caught in possession trying to dribble out of the defense for the second.

Visitors looked at the most dangerous team by far in a clear first half display. Matheus Pereira saw a shock of sweet blow blocked by Jack Hunt, while Williams stopped a dangerous Robson-Kanu raid with a superbly synchronized entrance.

Livermore found plenty of space to shoot at goal, sending a low shot at a distance of 25 yards after 34 minutes and Bentley won another effort moments later.

And West Brom made his pressure count when Robinson and Robson-Kanu shot the visitors with a deserved 2-0 lead after two quick goals.

The city barely threatened until the 44th minute when a Nahki Wells crossing eluded Callum O & # 39; Dowda when he crossed the goal.

The second half began with Albion rising again, with Robson-Kanu flying for just over 20 yards and Filip Krovinovic shooting after a powerful run.

Robson-Kanu should have done 3-0 in the 62nd minute when it cleared, only to shoot wide under a Benkovic challenge.

The city was being surpassed in all areas of the field and head coach Lee Johnson responded by sending Andreas Weimann and Paterson through Callum O & # 39; Dowda and Niclas Eliasson.

Wells was off target with two free throws from a distance, but the hosts were not creating anything from the open game.

In contrast, Albion had another great opportunity when Robinson exchanged passes with Robson-Kanu and Bentley stopped his shot.

Weimann flew from a Jay Dasilva cross to the hosts before Sawyers was fired for his reaction to Paterson's challenge.

However, the numerical disadvantage did not matter since Robson-Kanu took advantage of the loose Williams header to close the victory.