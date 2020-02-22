Brad Pitt: This is what you think of Donald Trump casting him shadow!

Donald Trump criticized Brad Pitt after he called him in his speech at the Oscars. That said, how does the actor feel about the president not liking him?

It turns out that Brad doesn't care if Donald likes it or not, he will continue to spread his thoughts about him and his team.

So is! The Oscar winner has been very vocal lately when it comes to politics and will not go back in the short term.

Then, after learning about the shadow and insults, a source tells HollywoodLife that he still & # 39; does not regret anything he has said in his acceptance speeches and is paying little attention to what the president said about him, there is no reason to feed the fire by reacting. Brad is not going on a route where he is going to be mean and will get involved in a fight that would not lead anywhere. People talk about Brad for many things and he rejects him and, in this case, with the President, he will do the same. "

You probably remember his acceptance speech at the Oscars since it was so memorable!

The actor actually began not thanking his team and loved ones, but addressing the current political situation.

‘They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking that maybe Quentin makes a movie about it and, in the end, adults do the right thing, "he said.

Then, during a rally, Trump suggested that the Academy Awards were really bad this year, before calling Pitt: luego And then you have Brad Pitt! I was never a fan of him. He got up and said little wise statements … he's a little wise. "



