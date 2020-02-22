Borrell of the EU: "The threats we face are indivisible,quot; | European Union

In Munich, global security policy makers met at the 56th Security Conference. Among them, Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy.

Borrell faces challenges ranging from Brexit, US tariffs. UU., The Iranian nuclear agreement and the management of relations with Eastern giants such as Russia and China to conflicts such as those in Libya and Yemen. The list is long.

Are the ties that hold the EU member states together strong enough to withstand all this? Can you find a common vision?

We will discover more when Josep Borrell speaks with Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera News