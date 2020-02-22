Boeing: remains found in 70% fuel tanks of 737 Max aircraft inspected

CHICAGO (AP) – Remains were found in 70% fuel tanks of Boeing 737 Max aircraft with grounding that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed Saturday.

The inspectors found the remains in 35 of the approximately 50 planes that were inspected. They are among the 400 built last year that Boeing has not been able to deliver to airline customers.

Boeing temporarily halted production last month because the planes were grounded after accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Although debris has not been related to these crashes, metal chips, tools and other objects left in the aircraft during assembly can increase the risk of electrical short circuits and fires. On Tuesday, the company had said debris was found in "several,quot; planes, but did not give a precise number.

The debris was discovered during maintenance on parked airplanes, and Boeing said it immediately made corrections to its production system to avoid a recurrence. Those steps include more inspections before sealing the fuel tanks.

"This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated on any Boeing aircraft when delivered to the customer," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Boeing said earlier that the problem does not change the company's belief that the Federal Aviation Administration will certify that the plane will fly again this summer.

A Boeing spokesman warned against the application of 70% to the 400 jets, saying there is no way to know how many have the same problem until everyone is inspected.

An FAA spokesman said the agency knows that Boeing is inspecting undelivered Max planes and said the agency has increased surveillance.

The number of planes with debris was reported Friday night by The Wall Street Journal.

Max airplanes were grounded worldwide last March. Boeing is testing an updated flight control software that will replace a system that has been implicated as the cause of the accidents. The system was activated before blockages based on faulty sensor signals outside the aircraft. He pushed the noses of the plane down, causing spirals that the pilots could not stop.

While investigators who examined Max's accidents have not signaled production problems at the assembly plant near Seattle, Boeing has faced concerns about debris left in other finished aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner, which is built in South Carolina.