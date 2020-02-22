Body found in vehicle next to the church of El Camino – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a vehicle on El Camino.
Authorities responded to the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 66th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
No information was released about how the man died, but police say he was found in a blue Chevrolet model El Camino.
An investigation is ongoing.
