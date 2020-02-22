Body found in vehicle next to the church of El Camino – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a vehicle on El Camino.

Authorities responded to the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in the area of ​​66th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No information was released about how the man died, but police say he was found in a blue Chevrolet model El Camino.

An investigation is ongoing.

