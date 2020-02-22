Blue Ivy Carter wins his first NAACP image prize

<pre><pre>Proof Blue Ivy is growing to be like mom Beyoncé

Beyoncé Y Jay ZThe eldest son continues to collect those awards.

Blue ivy carter8, his mother, SAINT JHN Y Wizkid they won an NAACP image award in early 2020, an exceptional duo, group or collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl,quot;.

They were announced as winners on Friday at a preliminary dinner of the NAACP Image Awards, where Beyoncé also received several more honors, including an outstanding female artist, an exceptional album for Back home: the live album and featured soundtrack / compilation album for The Lion King: the gift, Variety reported.

"Brown Skin Girl,quot; had won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter & # 39; s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, marking Blue's first compositional victory. The song appears in the Lion King: the gift album.

Also last year, the song debuted at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Check out a full list of nominees for the NAACP Image 2020 Award.

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards will air live from Pasadena, California, at BET on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

