Bethesda follows Activision in Nvidia's GeForce Now game extraction

Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud game service has had a somewhat difficult release since it came out of the beta version earlier this month, and it is getting even harder. The company says it is now losing games from the main publisher Bethesda Softworks, which owns Bethesda Game Studios series as Fall Y Old documents as well as id Software franchises like Condemn. According to Nvidia, a title that will stay is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, for reasons that the company does not disclose.

This announcement comes only one week after GeForce Now lost access to all Activision Blizzard titles due to a license dispute. Apparently, Nvidia had access to Activision Blizzard titles when GeForce Now was still in beta, but never obtained full permission once the service became a commercial product and Nvidia began charging $ 5 per month. Before that, the service was free to use if you really managed to get off the waiting list.

GeForce Now is showing the spiny nature of cloud games

After GeForce Now entered what Nvidia calls its public trial, there was also a disagreement between the two companies about the platform model, which allows subscribers to buy games on other platforms, such as Steam, and use them in GeForce Now. It is a big difference between the Nvidia service and other models like Google Stadia and it could be said that it is much more consumer friendly, but it also means that some publishers, such as Activision, will not play ball if users of cloud games They don't buy a separate copy of a game.

It is not clear if the same set of problems is at stake here with Bethesda, but the sudden removal of all publisher games, except the solitaire Wolfenstein Title, It seems to indicate some kind of license dispute that reached a critical point.

Nvidia addressed some of these problems in a blog post published yesterday. "This test is an important transition period in which players, developers and publishers can test the premium experience with minimal commitment while continuing to refine our offer," the company wrote. "As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to delete the games before the end of the trial period. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide if the game you buy includes streaming on GeForce Now ". Nvidia said he expects these eliminations of games to be "few and far between."

Not everything is pessimism for GeForce Now. The service managed to exit the beta version before its main competitor, Google Stadia, launched its planned free level, giving it an advantage over the most expensive Stadia Pro option that is on the market now. Just yesterday, Nvidia also announced that GeForce Now would receive the highly anticipated CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 The launch day will arrive in September, which is a great victory for Nvidia that brings one of the next most publicized releases of the year to its cloud gaming service. (Cyberpunk 2077 It will also arrive in Stadia, but it is not clear if Google secured it for launch day.)