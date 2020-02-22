Bethenny Frankel says he didn't abandon RHONY for money, says his Bravo paycheck was "astronomical,quot;

Former Royal Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel is making things clear about why she left the reality show that made her famous. Frankel says that people have it upside down and that they didn't leave for money. Instead, she remained in the program as much as she did because of the paycheck.

“Everyone thinks I went for money. I didn't go for money, I stayed for money, "said Frankel Variety. "It no longer became this platform to promote my business, because I had done it, and there was more promotion of new and questionable businesses than the legitimate ones at this point, if that makes sense."

The 49-year-old added that after RHONY The platform stopped benefiting your business, it was the "astronomical,quot; paycheck that kept it coming back. Frankel admitted that he stayed as long as he did for the money, but began to think about how waiters and upper class prostitutes eventually have to make a move and say "Let me do what seems right to me."

The founder of Skinnygirl announced in August 2019 that he was leaving RHONY after being part of the series for eight seasons. Frankel was a member of the OG cast and first appeared in 2008. She starred in the program during the first three seasons, but took a break for seasons 4, 5 and 6, before returning for seasons 7 to 11.

Frankel says he was looking for a reason to leave the series because he was ready to leave. She explained that she no longer wanted to be there, and remembers calling her publicist Jill Fritzo to tell her that it was over.

Fritzo asked Frankel about his decision to leave RHONY especially since they started filming Season 12. Frankel says that Fritzo reminded him that "once you're out, you're out," but Frankel was ready to make her move.

Now, Bethenny Frankel is moving to her own script-free series for HBO Max titled The big fish with Bethenny. The new show is a ApprenticeBusiness competition competition style. And, the winner will win an executive position at Skinnygirl.

HBO Max will launch in May.



