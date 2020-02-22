Bet high on the Democrats in the third voting contest, the Nevada committees

Las Vegas – Democratic presidential candidates are heading to their next nomination contest on Saturday in Nevada, with Bernie Sanders leading the polls conducted since mid-February.

Nevada is the third state to hold a primary meeting or caucus and will strive to avoid the chaos and confusion that ravaged the Iowa caucuses and delayed notification of the results.

Sanders, who finished high in Iowa and New Hampshire, could receive another big boost today. A good ending could give you more momentum by going to South Carolina next week and Super Tuesday a few days later.

The senator is so confident in his chances in Nevada that he spent most of Friday campaigning in California, which does not vote until next month.

"I received news for the establishment, they can't stop us," Sanders said.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally for Sanders on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Pete Buttigieg, who also had good results in Iowa and New Hampshire, fears that Sanders, a self-styled democratic socialist, will end up alienating too many voters.

"He is the favorite at the moment, according to many measures," Buttigieg told Ed O & # 39; Keefe of Up News Info News on Friday, on the eve of the Nevada committees. "I am the only candidate who has defeated him at all and that was by the smallest margin in the count of delegates in Iowa."

"We need to ask ourselves as part if we want it to be that way we compete against Donald Trump or if there is a better way. I am offering a better way," he said.

Mike Bloomberg, who participated in his first Democratic presidential debate this week, is not on the ballot in Nevada and focuses on the Super Tuesday states.

Joe Biden, however, spent Friday in Nevada seeking last-minute support.

"Look, the good news is that the field is shrinking," he said Friday at a campaign event. "The best news: now everyone is watching the other boys closely. Everyone is watching very well. They are not bad people, they are simply not Democrats." Bloomberg became a Republican when he ran for mayor of New York, and Sanders is a democratic socialist.

Nevada is important to all candidates, but it is a key contest for Biden. The former vice president placed low on the field in Iowa and New Hampshire. A higher end here could be reassuring for South Carolina Democrats who vote in a week. Biden has been leading there, but his margin has been reduced.

Weeks ago, Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren were seen as powerful and likely candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, says O & # 39; Keefe. However, they struggled to gain support in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Warren and Amy Klobuchar are the only women left in the race. Both have been fighting for momentum after the first two contests.

The committees occur only days after the burning Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday, although it is unclear what impact the debate will have, as many Nevada Democrats voted early. More than 70,000 Nevadans voted in the state. The first voters ranked the candidates in order of preference and their votes will be combined with the committees today.

On Saturday, 200 sites across the state will house presidential committees, including high schools, libraries and even some hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

– Associated Press contributed to this report.