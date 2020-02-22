Bernie Sanders wins Nevada assemblies, takes the national Democratic lead – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb111% %MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb112%

LAS VEGAS – Bernie Sanders won a resounding victory on Saturday in the presidential committees of Nevada, consolidating his status as a national Democratic leader amid growing tensions over whether he is too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.

%MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb113% %MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb114%

The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully gathered his fiercely loyal base and took advantage of the support of the great Latino community of Nevada when the Democratic contest first moved to a state with a significant minority population.

%MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb115% %MINIFYHTML550f0a408b653c9e824851b07963dbb116%

The victory was based on Sanders' victory earlier this month at the New Hampshire primary. He basically tied first place on the Iowa committees with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has tried to position himself as an ideological accountant for the brazen progressive policy of Sanders, but was fighting for a distant second place in Nevada .

The victory, while encouraging for Sanders' supporters, only deepens the concern among established-minded Democratic leaders who fear that the self-styled democratic socialist will be too extreme to defeat Trump. Sanders has been calling for transformative policies for decades to address inequalities in politics and the economy, none larger than its "Medicare for all,quot; health care plan that would replace the private insurance system with a universal system run by the government.

Despite the establishment's anxiety, the moderates are struggling to unify behind a single candidate, and Saturday's vote was again divided between several centrists, including Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also in the mix: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who desperately needed a spark to revive her stagnant offer; Billionaire Tom Steyer, who spent more than $ 12 million on Nevada television, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who hoped to prove that his strong end in New Hampshire was no accident.

After the chaos of the Iowa caucuses, there were concerns about the similar configuration of Nevada. But there were no major problems in sight.

At noon, under a sunny sky, dozens of uniformed housewives and casino workers voted at the Bellagio, one of seven casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip among 200 locations across the state that housed groups. Nevada is the third competition in a 2020 election calendar marked by chaos and uncertainty after the initial votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, overwhelmingly white and rural states.

The first presidential race in the West is testing the strength of candidates with black and Latino voters for the first time in 2020. The population of Nevada is more aligned with the United States in general, compared to Iowa and New Hampshire: 29% Latino, 10% blacks and 9% Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The self-styled democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has become the favorite in the race until half a dozen more moderate candidates criticize each other. Everyone wants to be the preferred alternative to the Vermont senator in the race to face President Donald Trump in November.

In a show of confidence, Sanders left Nevada early to gather supporters in Texas, which offers one of the greatest delegated treasures in just 10 days on Super Tuesday. The progressive senator told his supporters in El Paso that Trump is "a pathological liar who runs a corrupt administration."

"When we meet there is nothing we cannot achieve," Sanders said.

The Nevada verdict represents the third in a primary season that will cover all 50 states and several US territories. UU., Finishing only at the national party convention in July. But with two more rounds of voting scheduled for the next 10 days, including the massive delegated Super Tuesday tour, the party can identify a consensus candidate long before the convention.

Sanders and his allies increasingly relied on their strength in the race. In Nevada, he has strong support from Latinos and grassroots union workers who have welcomed his calls to transform the nation's economy and political system to help the working class.

There was skepticism about Pete Buttigieg's ability to win over a more diverse set of voters after strong finals in Iowa and New Hampshire. Joe Biden, who fought in those early states, looked at Nevada's color voters to show that he still has a viable path to nomination.

Elizabeth Warren and Klobuchar were fighting for momentum, hoping to benefit from a sudden surge of external money from the newly created super PACs.

Klobuchar, campaigning in his home state of Minnesota on Saturday night, claimed Nevada's success no matter what. "As always, I think we have exceeded expectations."

New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dominated the political conversation this week after a poor debut on the stage of debate, was not on the ballot. He is betting everything on a series of states rich in delegates that will begin voting next month.

Billionaire Tom Steyer spent more than $ 12 million of his own money on television advertising in Nevada, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump intervened in social networks, continuing his impulse for weeks to sow discord between Sanders and his Democratic rivals.

“It seems that Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden and the rest seem weak, ”Trump tweeted. "Congratulations Bernie, and don't let them take it away!"

There was much at stake for the Nevada Democrats to avoid a recurrence of chaos in Iowa, and it seemed that Saturday's committees were very successful.

The developer that the Nevada Democrats had planned to use had their mobile application spectacularly failed in Iowa. Almost three weeks later, Iowa Democratic officials have not yet published the final results. But the resources came to Nevada, when the Democrats realized that they could not afford another poorly executed election.

Unlike state primaries and the November elections, which are led by government officials, state groups oversee assemblies.

The Nevada Democrats sought to minimize problems by creating multiple redundancies in their reporting system, relying on the results requested by telephone, a paper worksheet filled out by caucus organizers, a photo of that worksheet sent by text message and electronic results captured with a Google form. They relied on reliable commercial technology that seemed to facilitate the process.

In addition, it seemed that the Nevada Democrats were able to successfully navigate a complicated process to add early voting to the caucus process. Nearly 75,000 people cast their vote early over a four-day period, and the party was able to process them in time for Saturday so they could join the vote in person.

On the site of the Bellagio caucus, Christian Nielsen, 41, a diver from the "O,quot; show at Cirque du Soleil, said he supported Sanders because he believes the country needs an "important change in the White House."

"We need someone in the White House who has been on the right side of the story throughout his career, someone who supports the working class and does things fairer for everyone," said Nielsen.

The nomination fight of the Democrats in 2020 moved beyond Nevada even before the final results were known.

Only Biden, Buttigieg and Steyer were still in the state when Sanders' victory was announced.

Sanders and Klobuchar spent the night in the states of Super Tuesday. And Warren, who started Saturday in Las Vegas, was due to end the day in the state of Washington, which is hosting his elections on March 10, but has already begun to offer an early vote.

___

Villages and Jaffe reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta, Ken Ritter and Nicholas Riccardi in Nevada and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.