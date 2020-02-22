Bernie Sanders vs. Bloomberg and the corporate media machine | 2020 U.S. Elections

In Listening post this week: Inelectable or favorite? Why is Bernie Sanders getting such a tough trip from American corporate media? In addition, satirists mocking Angola's elite.

Sanders vs. Bloomberg and the corporate media machine

We are in the early days of the US election season and the battle for the right to face Donald Trump currently looks like a two-horse race.

On the progressive side of the Democratic Party, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. On his right, the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.

In the coverage of the two candidates, whose policies are opposite poles, the US media show their corporate bias. Sanders is a democratic socialist, Bloomberg is the ninth richest person in the world.

Sanders relies on a large number of grassroots followers and a record fundraiser; Bloomberg is already out of his pocket for a sum of $ 350 million in an advertising bombing.

Despite leading the group when it comes to opinion polls, Bernie Sanders is being considered as ineligible in large part of the media coverage.

Months before the November elections, for many voters, the US media is already an electoral problem.

Taxpayers:

Anoa Changa – Host of The Way with Anoa

Shane Ryan – Policy Editor, Paste Magazine

Sophia McClennen – Professor, Penn State University

John Nichols – National Affairs Correspondent, The Nation

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Johanna Hoes about the tug-of-war of the media between the United States and China, with Beijing expelling three reporters from the Wall Street Journal and Washington increasing the disclosure requirements for Chinese media on American soil.

The fun side of corruption: a master class in Angolan satire

The former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos repressed his political opponents and the media, leaving very little room for dissent.

His successor, Joao Lourenco, promised a new era of media freedom and celebrated the work of journalists imprisoned under two Saints. In this climate of budding tolerance, a particular form of dissension flourishes: satire.

Since the colonial era, Angolans have used humor to make some serious comments about factual powers.

Listening post He spoke with two of the country's most successful satirists, one comedian and the other cartoonist, about how their skills allow them to criticize Angola's political class.

Taxpayers:

Tiago Costa – Comedian and presenter, & # 39; Soup Saber & # 39;

Sergio Picarra – Cartoonist and creator, & # 39; Mankiko & # 39;

Source: Al Jazeera News