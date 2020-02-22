Bernie Sanders is heading for a great victory on Nevada committees | USA news

Bernie Sanders seemed headed for a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential assemblies in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed that Joe Biden would possibly achieve a second place that would give his fight a new hope.

Fox News and MSNBC projected Sanders as the winner in Nevada, where he led with more than 40 percent of the final round of popular votes with approximately 10 percent of the precincts reported, four hours after the committees began.

%MINIFYHTML4983ca09f059d25948e41df8517cc0ce11% %MINIFYHTML4983ca09f059d25948e41df8517cc0ce12%

But there were long delays in the notification of new results.

The victory in Nevada will further boost the candidacy of Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, after his strong presentations in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month.

He was encouraged by the entry surveys that showed strong support for a government-run Medicare for All health plan like the one he proposed.

Biden, the former vice president, had desperately needed a good performance after poor results in the first two competitions. It was a distant second from Sanders with 19 percent of the votes with 10 percent of the precincts reported, but ahead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, third with 17 percent.

"The press is ready to declare dead people quickly, but we are alive and will return and we will win," Biden told his followers in Las Vegas.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was fourth with 11 percent in Nevada, where voters went to more than 250 sites across the state to elect a Democratic challenger before President Donald Trump in the November 3 elections.

After a technical crisis that delayed the results during the Iowa caucuses, Nevada Democratic Party officials promised that a revised reporting system using a direct telephone line and photos of caucus report sheets would guarantee a more fluid process.

But the chairs of the enclosure in some groups reported long waits on the telephone lines. Larry Van, a retired pharmacist who was a volunteer secretary at a precinct that went to Biden, said he called the phone number to report the results eight times before he finally contacted him.

Bernie Sanders walks among a crowd of fans on stage in front of a large Texas state flag at his first campaign rally after the Nevada Caucus at the Abraham Chavez Theater in El Paso, Texas (José Luis González / Reuters)

In the final result of a caucus at the famous Bellagio hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, Sanders finished with 76 votes, Biden had 45 and no other candidate ended up with a vote.

Hotel workers, who are members of the Culinary Workers' Union, left the caucus after supporting Sanders despite their leaders expressing reservations about their health care plan.

"I went to Bernie. I don't like politics very much, but I like the things he looks for: student loan debt, schools, free medical care," said Aleiza Smith, 22, a Bellagio housekeeper.

This week, four days of early voting in Nevada attracted more than 75,000 Democrats, more than half of the voters for the first time, putting the party in a position to break the 118,000 participation record in 2008, when Barack Obama's candidacy electrified the party.

But those first votes had to be counted along with those cast on Saturday, which complicates the process.

An entry survey conducted by the Edison Research agency showed that six out of every 10 Nevada voters on the committees supported the Medicare for All proposal, whose version is also backed by Warren.

According to the survey, six out of 10 caucus attendees wanted someone who could beat Trump more than someone who agreed with them on important issues.