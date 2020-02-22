Bernie Sanders holds demonstrations in Santa Ana, Bakersfield, before the March 3 primary election – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Senator Bernie Sanders returned to SoCal on Friday to hold "Exit Early Voting,quot; and "No Party Preferences,quot; demonstrations in Santa Ana and Bakersfield before the California primary elections on March 3.

Sanders held a "press event without party preferences,quot; at Valley High School in Santa Ana on Friday morning in an effort to involve the nearly 5.5 million "No party preferences,quot; voters who live in The Golden State

Bernie Sanders is currently on the stage of his rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana. So far, Sanders has talked about jobs, global warming, education and medical care. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/LBGHskCNxb – Chris Ercoli (@ CErcoliCBS2KCAL) February 21, 2020

"Our campaign is doing everything possible to educate voters about the easiest ways to cast their vote for president," said Bernie 2020 California State Director Rafael Navar.

"No preference of the party and independent voters deserve every opportunity to participate in the democratic process, and that is why we have been on the ground from day one educating Californians about the ins and outs of voting. We have an unprecedented opportunity to expand the Democratic electorate this cycle, and we are not going to waste it. "

After the rally, Sanders and his campaign staff moved north to "Exit Early Voting,quot; by Senator Vermont at the Spectrum Amphitheater in Bakersfield.

Campaign staff was present at both demonstrations to collect the ballots by mail and deliver them to the county recorders.