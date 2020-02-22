Bernie Sanders allegedly furious over MSNBC coverage

Bernie Sanders was furious with NBC and MSNBC executives this week when he criticized one of the network's top executives for his repeated negative coverage. Page Six states that the presidential candidate approached the main producer at the end of the Las Vegas debate and began shaking his fingers and criticizing his journalistic integrity.

A viewer claimed that Bernie went directly to the head of creative production at NBC and MSNBC and began telling him what he really thought. He stated, "Your coverage of my campaign is not fair," and added that many of his questions during the debate would reflect the same.

The NBC executive told him in response that he would be "treated fairly." Another source close to the confrontation said Sanders was so angry that he fought with Phil Griffin, the head of MSNBC near the green room, just moments before the debate.

Sanders was reportedly asked if something would change, adding that his network had been painting it in an inaccurate and unfair way. What infuriated Sanders so much were the comments made by experts and MSNBC hosts, for example, Chris Matthews, who hinted that Bernie would be happy to see communist-style executions in Central Park in New York.

Chuck Todd, the moderator of Wednesday's debate, cited a news report that compared Sanders' supporters with the National Socialists of the 1930s and 1940s, also known as the Nazis. Sanders addressed this report and revealed to Todd that he thought the allusion to the Holocaust was "offensive."

Faiz Shakir, Bernie's campaign manager, said that even networks like Fox News have been more honest and fair in their coverage of Bernie. Shakir suggested that MSNBC and NBC have continuously tried to perpetuate the collapse of Bernie's presidential campaign.

On Friday, he told reporters on page six that the networks mentioned have done a bad job of covering Bernie and his followers, adding that much of the reports have been "condescending."

Shakir also reportedly said "no other campaign,quot; has received such negative coverage, although some might say Trump would not agree.



