Ben Affleck gets excited about the former Jennifer Lopez of "Real Thing,quot; and reveals that they still keep in touch

The actor revealed that he has kept in touch with one of his ex, Jennifer Lopez and was excited about her in a new interview. As some fans may remember, Ben Affleck and J.Lo. He broke his commitment no less than 16 years ago!

While promoting his new movie entitled The Way Back, Affleck has become quite personal, revealing all kinds of details about his life and his personal feelings.

That said, after opening up to address the rumors that he is in dating applications and admit that he thinks divorcing Jennifer Garner is the biggest mistake of his life, Ben also revealed that he and another ex, Jennifer Lopez still remain in Contact.

The two dated for two years and were destined to marry in January 2004, but "Benifer,quot; suddenly ended, the two never married.

Well, that has not prevented them from staying very close over the years, as a result.

Brooks Barnes, a New York Times reporter published more parts of his profile that did not reach the final story and one of them was to praise his ex.

Ben told the media that he "should have been nominated,quot; at the Oscars for his role in Hustlers.

He continued to praise his ex, saying "She is the real one,quot;, before sharing that: "I keep in touch periodically with her and I have a lot of respect for her." How amazing is it that she had her most successful movie at 50? That's f ** king baller. "

Ben and Jen had a high profile romance when they were dating and were more or less the "couple,quot; in the early 2000s.

He even appears in his music video Jenny From The Block that showed the couple making a hot PDA aboard a yacht and that remains one of the most emblematic moments of the industry.

Ben even appeared in his music video "Jenny From The Block," stroking her famous bikini while aboard a yacht.

In his 2014 memoir, True Love, J.Lo. He confessed that when they separated, "It felt as if my heart had been ripped out."



