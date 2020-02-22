Ben Affleck addresses the reports he has been using dating applications for years!

Rumors have circulated that Ben Affleck had been in dating applications since he separated from Jennifer Garner in 2018. That said, it seems that the actor is finally dealing with this, so is he in dating applications or not?

During an interview for Good Morning America, Affleck spoke about the reports after interviewer Diane Sawyer simply asked him about it.

She specifically mentioned a particular application, Raya, since Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger claimed to have seen it in the celebrity dating app "a million times!"

However, Ben rushed to tear down the reports and insisted that ‘I am not on any website. I am not dating (applications). I am not in Tinder (or) Grinder. I am not in any of them. I have no judgment on the people who are. I know people who have fun and it's just not me. "

In other words, it's not in any dating app, guys!

However, that does not mean that you do not want to find love and have a really meaningful relationship again.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and that I could be deeply committed to," he told the host.

This happens after he also admitted in his profile with the New York Times that divorcing Jennifer Garner is his greatest regret in life!

The two were married for more than a decade and share three children together.

But it is no secret that their fight against alcohol and drug abuse affected their marriage to the point that they separated in 2015.

The divorce ended 3 years later, in 2018.

Meanwhile, insider information shared with HollywoodLife that Jen is impressed that Ben is trying to be a better man. Show your children the person they really are, and they are someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them. His honest approach made her feel good. Jen cares a lot for Ben and just hopes for the best for him. "



