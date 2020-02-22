Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter celebrate together

<pre><pre>Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter celebrate together

Bollywood is always full of events and parties and keeps B-tow employees busy after work. Several actors and actresses come out in style to relax when the weekend starts and last night was no different. Bhumi Pednekar organized a special party last night at his residence and many of his friends from the industry showed up.

Our bedbugs shot Rhea Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Jaccky Bhagnani and many other celebrities at the party. Outside the lot, we loved the beautiful chemistry that Ayushmann and his wife Tahira shared when they arrived for the role. Another duo that caught the attention of many was Khaali Peeli, co-star of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter when they entered together for the party. Check out the party photos below.




one/ 10

Rhea Kapoor



Saqib Saleem


two/ 10

Saqib Saleem



Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday


3/ 10

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday



Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday


4 4/ 10

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday



Karan Johar


5 5/ 10

Karan Johar



Huma Qureshi


6 6/ 10

Huma Qureshi



Ayushmann Khurrana


7 7/ 10

Ayushmann Khurrana



Malishra Manish


8/ 10

Malishra Manish



Tahira Kashyap


9 9/ 10

Tahira Kashyap



Aparshakti Khurrana


10/ 10

Aparshakti Khurrana

