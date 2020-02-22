Australia A vs England Lions – Live match coverage

Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence reached their second centuries in as many games as England. The Lions reached 274-3 on the first day of their unofficial Test against Australia A in Melbourne.

SCOREKEEPER

Test starter Sibley connected 108 was not in an undefeated spot in fourth place of 219 with Essex hitter Lawrence (125th) after the layoffs of Zak Crawley (18), Keaton Jennings (14) and Sam Northeast (1) they had left the Lions 55-3 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sibley scored 103 and Lawrence 190 in last week's draw against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart, that game began the red ball stage of the Lions tour, which concludes with a game against a New South Wales XI in Woolongong since March 1.

Australia A has named a strong side to the game at the MCG, with Usman Khawaja, Jackson Bird and Marcus Harris among those in action.

Bird caught Crawley early the first day, while Jack Wildermuth eliminated Jennings and the Northeast when England began to stutter before Sibley and Lawrence recovered in style.