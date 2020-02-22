Atmos asks for higher rates to help pay for improvements 2 years after the deadly Dallas explosion – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the eve of the second anniversary of a deadly explosion in northwest Dallas, neighbors expressed mixed feelings about a rate increase proposed by Atmos Energy to cover the cost of replacing the old gas lines.

Every day, Deanna Ward sees the empty lot across the street where the 12-year-old Linda Rogers house once stood.

"I remember that my house shook," he said. "And I looked over there and it collapsed. Blown by the sides."

His heart sank.

"I knew they were there," he said.

Linda was recording herself preparing for a cheerleading competition when the house exploded.

The video captured what looks like a streak of sparks followed by darkness.

"They were digging through the rubble looking for her," Deanna recalled. "When they found their daughter, the crying …"

It was the third fire in three days in the same Dallas Fire-Rescue block linked to natural gas.

Amid calls to replace the old gas lines, Atmos Energy says it spent $ 200 million last year in the city of Dallas and replaced more than a hundred miles of steel and cast iron pipes.

To help cover the cost of the improvements, he is asking the city of Dallas to approve a $ 18 million rate hike, with an average of an additional $ 5 and a half a month for homeowners.

"So all Dallas has to pay for their mistake?" Deanna asked. "No, I think stock owners should try it."

A block away, Elena Garcia still doesn't feel safe turning on her stove.

His granddaughter, now 2 years old, was only one week old when they were forced to evacuate for weeks as a result of the fires.

"Five dollars are fine," he said.

What matters, he said, is that people will be safer.

The city of Dallas is now reviewing the Atmos application. The council will vote in May and if it does not reach an agreement with Atmos, the company can appeal to the Texas Railroad Commission.