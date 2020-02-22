ATF National Response Team activated to join St. Cloud Press Bar Fire Probe – Up News Info

– The National Response Team of the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been activated to join the investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a historic bar in downtown St. Cloud.

The team arrived at the scene of the Press Bar fire on Friday to join local and state investigators.

The fire broke out Monday morning, but in the afternoon the two-story building had been razed, resulting in more than $ 1 million in damage.

The St. Cloud Fire Department and the St. Paul Division of the ATF asked the National Response Team for help, due to the size of the building and the amount of damage.

ATF developed the National Response Team to bring their expertise to federal, state and local investigators who face the challenges of significant explosions and arson.

The building was over 100 years old. The press bar dates from 1942.

