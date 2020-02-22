Astronomers are watching an exoplanet die right before their eyes – BGR

Detecting the presence of a new exoplanet hundreds of light years away is always exciting for astronomers, but not all newly discovered planets are the same. Certainly, some are more interesting than others, and the planet known as NGTS-10b is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing worlds scientists have found.

The planet is not Earth-like or promising for life, but it is orbiting its star at an incredibly short distance. In fact, it completes a complete orbit of its start in just 18 hours. It is a gas giant, which makes it the so-called "hot Jupiter,quot;, but it may not exist for a long time. As the researchers explain in a new article published in Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the planet may be dying even while we talk.

The discovery of the planet is special because hot Jupiter are rare, at least as far as astronomers are concerned. We just don't find them very often, and scientists are eager to understand why it is so.

"We are excited to announce the discovery of NGTS-10b, an extremely short planet the size of Jupiter that orbits a star not very different from our Sun. We are also pleased that NGTS continues to expand the boundaries in the science of exoplanets in terrestrial transit to through the discovery of rare classes of exoplanets, "said Dr. James McCormac, lead author of the study.

“Although in theory hot Jupiter with short orbital periods (less than 24 hours) are the easiest to detect due to their large size and frequent transit, they have proven extremely rare. Of the hundreds of hot Jupiter currently known, there are only seven that have an orbital period of less than one day. "

Based on their current position and what astronomers know about the rarity of such planets, researchers suggest that the planet may be spiraling towards its star. Other observations will reveal if this is really the case, and if scientists notice that the planet's orbital period slows down, that could indicate that it is really in a death march towards its star.

"Everything we know about planet formation tells us that planets and stars form at the same time," said Dr. Daniel Bayliss, co-author of the study, in a statement. "The best model we have suggests that the star is about ten billion years old and we would assume the planet too. Either we are seeing it in the last stages of its life, or somehow it can live here more than it should."