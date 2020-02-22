Aston Villa: Dean Smith questions players' fight before the final of the Carabao Cup | Soccer news

The Villa chief warns that he could drop players for the Carabao Cup final after the loss to the Saints

















1:32



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says some players have "played out of the team,quot; for the Carabao Cup final, after a disappointing defeat at Southampton

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says some players have "played out of the team,quot; for the Carabao Cup final, after a disappointing defeat at Southampton

%MINIFYHTMLf1c54f28c95bccb34f2dd5e04760c7d411% %MINIFYHTMLf1c54f28c95bccb34f2dd5e04760c7d412%

Dean Smith questioned the fight and passion of his players after Aston Villa's meek defeat against Southampton who left them reeling above the relegation zone.

Villa was the second best in St Mary's, down 2-0 after goals from Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong, and Smith was angry at the lack of character shown by his team, who feels only one point above of the fall, with relegation rivals West Ham, Watford and Norwich have not yet played this week.

2:57 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Smith said: "Certainly, many players have played outside the team next week."

The Villa boss continued: "Being 1-0 down, you're always in the game, but I just wanted to see more fight in the players, just show me that you care, show a little passion for what you're doing.

"That is the responsibility of any professional footballer and we never did it."

Aston Villa have won just two of their last 32 Premier League away matches (D5 L25)

Aston Villa will face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup next Sunday, live Sky sports, but Smith said the opportunity for cutlery provided little comfort given that Villa is 17 in the Premier League.

"I don't even care about the cup final next week. This was our final today and the performances were terrible," Smith said.

Smith insisted if he was disappointed with his side, and replied: "Yes, I am, the performance, the result, especially the first 20 minutes that I thought were terrible."

"(We) talk about starting the game well and camping in our half."

"We never competed well enough, we never won the first headers, we never won the second headers and we made it very easy against a team that we should seek to recover."

A Villa vs Man City Live