Ashanti Angers Some of his fans of the daring diabolical monkeys in a new Instagram photo: Did the ethereal diva go too far?

Ashanti remains a great success on social networks, as he posts an impressive photo after another, and the latest capture of the 39-year-old R,amp;B diva is no exception to the rule.

The interpreter of "Always on time,quot;, who is currently busy touring, visited Instagram to show her figure that induces envy and her unique fashion style.

The photo, which, according to its legend, was taken while Ashanti performed in Birmingham, United Kingdom, showed the diva standing on stage and smiling happily at the audience.

It seems that the famous singer put a lot of effort into her concert attire because she looked impressive in her tight outfit that showed her curves and wide thighs.

In addition, Ashanti shone brightly under the reflectors because the fashion piece was covered with shiny rhinestones, and combined the jumpsuit with a bulky shiny pink fur coat.

He also wore a mask with giant horns that created drama. More than 20,000 users quickly liked the publication, and soon the singer's numerous followers wrote evaluation comments about her good looks and talent.

One person commented that Ashanti was as good as a person and that she was a complete artist with a great theme, before wishing she never lost the humility that characterized her every year.

It seems that fans also appreciated Ashanti's curves because one comment said: "So damn,quot; thick "and another follower wrote:" I just want to love you, baby … your body is so sweet, sweet and sexy, honey. "Others the They called by the devil's horns.

One person said: "You are so talented, elegant and beautiful! I don't know why the industry is still trying to catch you against JLo for nothing, you have said many times that your background voice was left in the choir to create a voice song mixed acoustics and JLo sang all the main and main voices when he re-recorded the songs, however, some messy people are still trying to make you enemies. What do you say to that? Does it entertain it, just turn it off? It's already being done so old that Mariah Carey fans love to run with that old tea as if it were something that only JLo did. "

This sponsor declared: "Watching this turned me on and I'm at work. 😳"

A critic called her: "Come on Shani, with the Devil's worship … how your mother let this happen." 🤯🤯🤯 "

Another commentator criticized her: "Noooooooo @ashanti, not this beautiful mask, take this out of the closet, please now! I love you, but this is bad.

Although it is a mystery if the singer will delight her fans with a new album in the coming months, the star's agenda has been filled with dates of concerts and shows.

