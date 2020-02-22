As a CU football coach, the best thing about Karl Dorrell is that he is safe, boring and anti-Mel – Up News Info

BOULDER: In this great big country, Karl Dorrell is the best soccer coach the Colorado Buffaloes could find? Really?

Hi, I feel empathy for CU athletic director Rick George. In the past, I also had trouble finding an appointment for prom.

You know the sad story. Mel Tucker threw the Buffs, leaving them out in the cold, feeling shaken, badly done and abandoned, in the middle of winter.

“My expectations for this soccer program? I want to win championships. I think we have everything in place to do that. We just need the right leadership in place, "George told me Saturday, as bewildered looks spread throughout the world of college football in reaction to the Buffs' informed intention to hire Dorrell, whose ties to the CU program are trace back to the era of Bill McCartney.

Yes, it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to sell the idea that Dorrell is a top 10 material.

But what the Buffs need now more than a championship ring is a hug.

How do you spell divorce with Tucker? DIRTY. Upon leaving the door to the state of Michigan, Midnight Mel left a trail of tears on the CU campus.

"I've never been through something like this," said George.

Dorrell, who served last season as the wise old head of rookie coach Brian Flores of Miami Dolphins, has not been a head coach since he created a fantastic 10-2 record and four mediocre seasons when he was in charge of the 2003-07 UCLA program.

But I suppose that following Tucker, who was the best player and flirting in football, what George needed now is a safe graduation date to take home with Mom.

And what is the best that can be said about Dorrell, 56? He is the anti-Mel. In every sense.

“Dorrell is a super smart soccer player. It is also super quiet. Definitely know the game. And it helped me a lot, "said former Buffs quarterback John Hessler, who went through 34 touchdowns and 4,788 yards for 27 starts under Dorrell's tutelage during his period as an offensive CU coordinator in the mid-1990s "I just hope he can convey his message to the players. He never gets excited about anything."

It reveals the actual current state of the CU soccer program that all its candidates on list A had serious failures.

While former Buffs runner Eric Bieniemy has made a name for himself as the offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Heads, he had too many skeletons buried in his old grounds and too many good prospects at the NFL level to seriously consider the job. .

All Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who rejected CU's advances when the Buffs settled for Jon Embree in December 2010, does win football matches. But that's all it does. His sour behavior, which makes Bill Belichick look more cheerful than a Wal-Mart spokesman, fits the stiff upper lips of the academy. But Calhoun would have been a real detour for a program that tried to influence the drivers and make friends in the Broncos Country.

And Steve Sarkisian? Please. As a coach candidate, it seemed just one more way for Alabama coach Nick Saban, who helped direct Tucker to the state of Michigan, to pull the CU chain again.

Despite that national championship in 1990, the Buffs have a more recent reputation as a killer of coaches. And Tucker left George in a bad place at a bad time on the soccer calendar.

"I saw it as an opportunity to improve," said George.

Anyone paying attention saw that the gap between Tucker and George was narrowing before Sparty began whispering sweet words and big dollar signs in the ear of an untested coach.

Tucker, who enjoyed the life of a blank check in football factories from the Big Ten to the Southeast Conference before a rude awakening in Boulder, left the Buffs for money.

You understand me? In the football profession, Dorrell is not a shortstop. It's an old cardigan sweater in the bottom drawer, not a pair of $ 350 Yeezy shoes that are displayed in the closet. On the hot hiring scale, Dorrell would classify somewhere between ho and buzz.

But Dorrell will never be accused of being a heartbreaker.

And his first CU training task would be to hug everyone who needs a hug.