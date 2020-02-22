Arsenal needs more time to adapt to my philosophy, says Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd48262c58fed2c985fef517765e0886711% %MINIFYHTMLd48262c58fed2c985fef517765e0886712%





Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal squad for responding to his new philosophy, but insists he still needs time for the Gunners to play their own way.

While he has only lost one of his 11 games in charge since his appointment on December 20, Arteta has seen his team tie five of those games.

That kind of form saw them sitting tenth at the Premier League table before the weekend while Arteta prepares to welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victories over Newcastle and Olympiacos would be completed very well with three more points against a team that Arteta represented as a player between 2005 and 2011.

But although the 37-year-old is satisfied with the reaction of his players after replacing Unai Emery, he remains convinced that there is no quick solution for Arsenal to be challenging again at the top end of the table.

"What I can say is that I am really proud to manage this football club right now and I am very happy with the way everyone reacts around the club," he said.

"The players: the passion and energy they show every day and the same with the staff and everyone who works here. We have many things to improve and it seems like it was eight months ago, but it wasn't that far."

"We have a long way to go in this process, to develop many things that I want to implement. We need time. I don't want to speed up the process and take them to a place they can't do because it wouldn't be productive.

"We have to keep the things that we do well and maybe then we have small margins of improvement that we have to aspire to achieve."

Arteta played for Everton between 2005 and 2011

Working as an assistant to Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, Arteta has been training elite players since he hung up his own boots as an Arsenal player almost four years ago.

He has his own vision of what he wants from his team in his first managerial position as he looks forward to face another of his old clubs.

"The attitude with which I want the players to play is to confront the opponent," he added. "No matter where we play, we have to go there and face them."

"We have to feel that we are ready to go, not only when we have the ball but also when we don't have it, with the same attitude and aggression."

"They are doing it. I can only praise them because they are trying so hard; sometimes we can be better or worse, but they are very willing."

"I played there (in Everton) for seven years, I still have good memories, great friends and people that I love very much.

"It was strange because when I was appointed manager I had to go to Goodison Park (where he looked from the stands). It was always special for me to play there and I am eager to do so."