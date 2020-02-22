Arrest for murder of 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a garbage container in Irving – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a 22-year-old woman after her body was found inside a garbage container in Irving earlier this month, police said.

Police said Jessica Hernández was found dead on February 2 in the 2900 block of Belt Line Road after she was reported missing from Garland.

According to the affidavit of arrest, Hernández was last seen on January 26 when he was leaving his house in a yellow taxi. The affidavit showed that she was taken to the house of Kephren Thomas, 40, in DeSoto.

%MINIFYHTML4e5672c32c984fc54cd709b0903aa48413% %MINIFYHTML4e5672c32c984fc54cd709b0903aa48414%

Through the investigation, police said Thomas was seen putting his body inside the dumpster behind a grocery store on the morning of February 2. His body was found later that afternoon.

%MINIFYHTML4e5672c32c984fc54cd709b0903aa48415% %MINIFYHTML4e5672c32c984fc54cd709b0903aa48416%

The reason for his death is still unknown, as the police did not mention what could have happened between January 26 and February 2.

Police said Hernandez was found with blunt head injuries.

Thomas remains in Irving City jail with a bail set at $ 1 million.