Ariana Grande Cozies to Jim Carrey in an Instagram post

Ariana Grande is ready to start working with him Sonic the Hedgehog star, Jim Carrey, in the new Showtime series, Joking, created by the legendary comedian turned actor. Billboard says that on February 21, about two days before his episode falls, the pop star shared a photo of her hanging around Jim on the set of the show.

She wrote in the caption, "Sunday @shokidding." Reportedly, the television series follows the trial and tribulations of Mr. Pickles, a star in a children's television show, played by Jim Carrey in what can mimic the actor's own struggle in the entertainment industry.

Mariah Carey wrote in the comments section of the photo of Ariana jokingly accused Carey, her cousin, of "writing our last name wrong." In July, Ariana shared another photo of her dating Jim Carrey while praising her experiences working with him.

She referred to him as a "dream of an experience." Grande took her first steps in the world of television with the 2010 series Nickelodeon, Victorious, and then appeared in other productions and series, including Hairspray Live, Scream Queens, Y Sam and the cat.

Jim Carrey fans know that this has been a great year for him, after the massive success of his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog, which ranked first at the box office earlier this year. Fans of the video game franchise know that their future was previously uncertain.

When studios and the marketing department first revealed the image of what Sonic would look like in the movie, fans were furious and also amazed at their overly realistic representation, including their teeth, which became a meme on social media. .

Earlier this year, Jim Carrey shared that the violent reaction of social networks to the image of Sonic was really very useful. They later returned to the original video game series to be inspired by how to play the character in a live version of the video game.

Sonic The Hedgehog became popular for the first time in the early 1990s and was Sega's mascot, similar to Nintendo's Mario. Ariana Grande has also had her own success, including her latest album, Thanks, next.



