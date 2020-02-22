Are Tad Boyle CU Buffs the best in school history?

%MINIFYHTML53768475e95ca7ea885b69820394d73211% %MINIFYHTML53768475e95ca7ea885b69820394d73212%

BOULDER – Best of five, 2020 Buffs vs. 1969 Buffs. Who wins?

"I think it would be close," said former CU guard and current Rockies chaplain Bo Mitchell. "Probably with the depth of the team and playing as a little better team, it would give them the victory."

"Only his athleticism, his speed and his ability have simply evolved," said former Buffs guard Ron Maulsby. "And I think it would be difficult for us to beat this team, sure."

"That would be a good question," laughed Charlie Gardner, the former CU center All-Big Eight and assistant coach of the 68-69 Buffs. "It would be funny."

Unlike the Buff football coach search (seriously, Nick Saban. What did Boulder do to you?), CU hoops is swimming in all kinds of fun right now.

Tad Boyle’s Buffs (21-6, 10-4 Pac-12) receive UCLA (16-11, 9-5) at 2 p.m. On Saturday at the end of the regular season at the Event Center, and will not return this winter.

That last part is the best and worst news, all in the same six words. After this weekend, thanks to another of those funky peculiarities of Larry Scott Pac-12, the rest of the board presents the open path, then the league tournament in Las Vegas, then the Big Dance.

So it's Saturday. A final trip to campus for the best team in the history of CU men's basketball.

Probably.

"I think we'll have to wait and see," said Maulsby, who, like Mitchell, toured the backcourt with the 1968-69 Buffs, to date in the last CU squad that won a regular season basketball crown. "But when you think about how & # 39; 68-69 was the last time we won a (regular season) championship and these guys are about to win a conference championship, it is very likely to become one of the best equipment ".

"In terms of the general team," Mitchell said, "I must say that this is one of the two or three best."

In the worst case. Yes, we still have two weeks of the regular season to play. And yes, there is an appearance in an NCAA tournament that will decide how this iteration ends up being remembered.

But remember this too: in the past 67 years, a CU basketball team has made 51 appearances, of all time, in the weekly survey of the top 25 Associated Press. Current benefits have already accounted for 24%, about a quarter, of those mentions. Like in, since 1953

The 2019-20 Buffs have appeared in the top 25 most of the time, 12 appearances, 75% of the surveys of the year, in a single season in the history of the school, surpassing the 1996 Chauncey Billups team- 97 (eight surveys) several weeks ago. And except for something silly, they are about to tie that 1997 group for the CU single season record for consecutive weeks in the AP survey (eight).

The next league victory will coincide with the second highest in a single season for a Buffs hoop squad (11), with the historical record of 13 set by Sox Walseth's Big Eight champions in 1961-62, still within The screaming distance with four Pac-12 tilts to the left.

"We're making history and we're part of the story," said guard Shane Gatling, one of the two older adults who made their last bow on Saturday. "And it feels good to us."

Computers feel even better about fans than pollsters. The current CU score of Sagarin of 86.43 (No. 21 nationwide), according to the USA Today Jeff Sagarin statistics tracking, is the best in the program since 1999-2000. The brand of the Simple Classification System Sports-Reference.com 2020 Buffs & # 39; of 17.78 – the SRS takes into account the point differential and the strength of the schedule – is the highest number of CU since 1949-50 and heads the Final Four side of Bebe Lee from 1954-55 (13.01) and Walseth & # 39; s Big Eight co-champions of 1962-63 (13.84).

"We know," said senior forward Lucas Siewert, "that we have the opportunity to be remembered."

An opportunity to set the bar. Forever.