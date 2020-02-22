Annual dance highlights the relationships between parents and daughters – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Fathers and daughters from all over the subway are preparing for an annual dance that highlights their connection.

"It's really an opportunity as a father to put my daughter on a pedestal," said Darren Hayes, who looks forward to the dance every year. "It is an opportunity to be in your life while you are becoming a young woman."

For eight years, parents have used this event to focus on the importance of having healthy and strong relationships with their daughters.

Terry Austin created the dance in 2012 and emphasized the importance of young parents learning from their more experienced counterparts.

"It allows me to connect with other parents to be inspired by what I see in other parents," Austin said.

Austin, who is the Executive Director of Positive Image, also wants parents to have the opportunity to show their young queens what it feels like to be treated with love and respect. For Hayes, the event allows him to impress his young daughter with what he should expect later in life.

"It's a beautiful thing to see that many mostly African-American parents show so much love," Austin said.

For these parents, this event produces a sense of pride that not only empowers attendees, but also empowers the community. The event presents a recognition of the Father of the Year, live entertainment, scholarships and, of course, dance.

"It's one of those things that the community can hold on to and say & # 39; look that we are being positive, we have these parents who are role models who play an important role in their daughters' lives and are demonstrating it & # 39; "said Austin. .