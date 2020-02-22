Andy Dufresne offers the Naas award | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8363ee83b96c17900baf9877b877a01311% %MINIFYHTML8363ee83b96c17900baf9877b877a01312%





JP McManus: owns Andy Dufresne

Andy Dufresne has his first test at Naas on Sunday since Gordon Elliott's decision to keep the young recruit exciting on Irish soil and dodge Cheltenham.

The six-year-old, who ranks in the Paddy Power Betting Shop Novice Hurdle, has created a great impression with two wins in three starts over the smallest obstacles, including one in this Grade Two level in Punchestown last month.

"We decided to skip Cheltenham with Andy Dufresne this year, as there are a number of good races for him at home in the spring and this is the first one," said Elliott.

"I thought he did well to win in Punchestown last month, I really liked the way he struggled to get to the top after the last one and since then I am happy with him."

"It seems very good in itself."

The recent Fairyhouse winner, Exit Poll, is a notable rival for Andy Dufresne among the 10 declared.

Coach Jessica Harrington said: "We've always liked the Exit Survey and was delighted with her victory at Fairyhouse last time.

"He's in good shape since that victory and this race at Naas was the natural next step for him. It will help us point out where we are going later in the season."

Mt Leinster, ranked first grade, is one of the two corridors of the Willie Mullins stable.

"In the standings, Mt Leinster should have a chance. Hopefully he runs well," said Mullins assistant David Casey.

Tiger Tap Tap looked out of its depth against the handicapped experienced in the valuable Ladbrokes Hurdle, but should be more at home in the novice grade.

"He ran a little too excited in Leopardstown last time and I hope it is better for the disabled company," said Casey.

Any Second Now warms up for a crack in the Randox Aintree Grand National with a career in WhatOddsPaddy? Persecution.

Ted Walsh is hoping that Naas's assignment proves to be the perfect step for the best obstacle course in the world.

"Any Second Now has gone well from Leopardstown and we are eager to take it to Naas over the weekend," said the Kildare County driver.

"It's a good track, it's just on the road and this is a race I won with Papillon (in 1999) before he ran in the National and Seabass won it before running so well in the National."

"He sharpened them both, so I hope he does the same with this boy. After Sunday, hopefully they will be all the roads that lead to Aintree."

The Mullins-trained Cadmium took this race 12 months ago and falls again two miles after being well defeated in the Irish Gold Cup in Leopadstown.

"He just ran a little too enthusiastic on the last day in more than three miles, so we will take him back on the trip, which shouldn't be a problem," Casey said.

"I should enjoy the conditions and run a good race."

Elliott's team hopes Hardline can return to the type he showed when he was second at John Durkan Chase in Punchestown in December after two disappointing races since then.

"He probably ran as well as he had when he was second in John Durkan a few months ago," said the Meath County driver.

"He may have run it too early in Thurles last time, since he had a fall at Christmas, but we have cooled him since then and he seems to be in good shape, so we are looking forward to Sunday with him."