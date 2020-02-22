An additional television reporter responds to Amanda Seales Diss's violent reaction to the real: "I wouldn't change anything,quot;

Amanda Seales is a strong personality that viewers are being accompanied since she permanently occupied a place at the table at The Real. After a moment when an Extra TV journalist apparently tried to face her against Jeanie Mai went viral, the woman talks about the way she behaved.

The ladies of the successful talk show met to talk with Jennifer Lahmers about the celebration of their 1000th episode.

Jennifer pointed out that Amanda and Jeannie heads bump their heads ’to which Seales, visibly irritated, replied:‘ You know what? We are not hitting heads. I think it is very, very important, especially at a table with different women, to clearly delineate the difference between having a difference of opinion instead of crashing heads. You'll know when I'm bumping heads because when I bump heads, it's just going to be a standing head. "

Users of social networks were proud of the way the new hostess managed and criticized Lahmers for trying to create problems among the ladies.

Jennifer has posted messages on her Instagram that say she was just doing her job.

In a message shared in his Instagram story, the interviewer wrote: "Humble yourself."

He then followed it with: "I would not change anything about the way I conducted that interview, addressing the issue that had appeared in numerous headlines in various media." This is my job as a correspondent. I didn't keep pushing once I received an answer and that's all I'll say about the way. "

The Shaderoom republished the woman's response.

One commenter wrote: "Girl, bye, you were trying to throw punches and you received a 2 piece hit."

A second addition: ‘Goodbye girl. Your environment was off, that was not just your job. You were being suspicious on purpose. "

This follower declared: "Nawww Jennifer, you came shooting at Amanda for no reason and the clips showed it."

