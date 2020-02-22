Amanda Bynes talks about curatorship and the cost of treatment

Amanda Bynes She is not happy with the cost of her medical treatment and wants to talk to a judge about the terms of her conservatorship.

The 33 year old retiree. Hair spray Y She is the man The actress's mother has had control over her affairs and finances since she suffered a personal and legal turmoil that led her to drug and mental health rehabilitation facilities several years ago. According to reports, the curatorship will last until at least this August, and Bynes continues in the meantime his treatment as an outpatient.

%MINIFYHTML758aab291090a1c39ca7d8d4277975f813% %MINIFYHTML758aab291090a1c39ca7d8d4277975f814%

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my guardianship case. I've been going to a treatment center that charges $ 5,200 per month," Bynes said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday night. "There is no reason why I should not go to a therapist who accepts my insurance for $ 5,000 less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge next week regarding this matter of curatorship."