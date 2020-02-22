Amanda Bynes talks about curatorship and the cost of treatment

Amanda Bynes She is not happy with the cost of her medical treatment and wants to talk to a judge about the terms of her conservatorship.
The 33 year old retiree. Hair spray Y She is the man The actress's mother has had control over her affairs and finances since she suffered a personal and legal turmoil that led her to drug and mental health rehabilitation facilities several years ago. According to reports, the curatorship will last until at least this August, and Bynes continues in the meantime his treatment as an outpatient.
"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my guardianship case. I've been going to a treatment center that charges $ 5,200 per month," Bynes said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday night. "There is no reason why I should not go to a therapist who accepts my insurance for $ 5,000 less per month. That is why I asked to see the judge next week regarding this matter of curatorship."
"Thank you guys so much for listening to me," he said. "I am sorry that this is what I am dealing with and I am sorry to have put my problems on the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So thank you very much for always supporting me. I love you all. Peace. I appreciate your love and support. I love you guys! Bye! "
Bynes posted her video a week after she revealed on Instagram that she is engaged. Then he used the platform to present his fiance, Paul Michael. A source recently told E! News that "Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship."
A previous source confirmed to E! The news that Bynes and Michael met in rehab and have been dating for about two or three months.
Bynes was hospitalized in a 5150 psychiatric hospital in 2013 after some arrests related to driving and drugs and after exhibiting erratic behavior, which included lighting a small fire in the entrance road of her parents' neighbors and unleashing a barrage of strange tweets. She was later discharged from the care of her parents and continued her treatment.
In 2014, her mother was granted a curatorship of the actress and her estate, which was then valued at more than $ 5 million. Later that year, Bynes faced another DUI case, which was suspended amid a plea agreement that put her on probation, and placed her under another involuntary psychiatric detention. He spent 20 days in a treatment center and tweeted that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression.
Bynes stopped acting in the midst of his confusion and enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. He graduated in 2019. Also that year, Bynes suffered a relapse and spent time in a treatment center. He later lived temporarily in a sober life center.
Bynes has rarely spoken about his confusion or his personal life. He gave a rare interview in 2017, the first in four years, in which he said he is sober for three years and hopes to act again. She also opened up about her agitation in a Paper Interview of the magazine in 2018, saying that he used to abuse Adderall and that after retiring from acting, he felt that he "had no purpose in life,quot; and constantly got drugged with marijuana.
"My advice to anyone struggling with substance abuse would be very careful because drugs can really take over your life," he said. "Obviously, everyone is different, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and any other drug and, sometimes, drinking really spoiled my brain. It really made me a completely different person. In fact, I'm a nice person. Never I would feel, say or do any of the things I did and told people I hurt on Twitter. "
On Thursday, Bynes turned to Instagram to apologize again to everyone he called "ugly,quot; on Twitter years ago.
